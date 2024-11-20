Left Menu

Springboks Shuffle Front Row for Wales Clash

South Africa's rugby team has made a strategic change in their line-up against Wales, with Ox Nche resting. Wilco Louw takes the tighthead prop position, while Thomas du Toit shifts to loosehead. This adjustment follows Nche's injury sustained against England. The Springboks look to continue their winning streak.

Updated: 20-11-2024 23:37 IST
The South Africa rugby squad has implemented a strategic alteration to their line-up for the much-anticipated Autumn international against Wales. Ox Nche, who suffered a knee injury in the previous match against England, will be rested, allowing Wilco Louw to step in at tighthead prop.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus discussed the decision, emphasizing Nche's contributions and highlighting the need to preserve the player's stamina for upcoming challenges. "Ox has been integral to our performance, and after evaluating his load this season, we chose to give him a break," Erasmus remarked.

The reconfigured squad aims to maintain their momentum after a successful 32-15 finish over Scotland. Opponents Wales, facing pressure from an 11-match losing streak, revealed their line-up for the clash earlier this week.

