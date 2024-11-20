Billionaire Arnault's Strategic Play: Elevating Paris FC in French Soccer

Billionaire Bernard Arnault's family aspires to elevate Paris FC into the upper echelons of French soccer. Their approach pivots on nurturing young talent rather than recruiting star players, as mentioned in a recent announcement.

With plans to complete the acquisition imminently, Antoine Arnault emphasized a gradual approach aimed at developing France's best soccer training academy. He confirmed that previous financial estimates of up to 200 million euros were not far off.

While this shift presents new collaboration opportunities for LVMH labels, the holding company vows not to impose partnership obligations. Paris FC, poised for a potential rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain, is set to remain open for free spectators until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)