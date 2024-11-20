Left Menu

Billionaire Arnault's Strategic Play: Elevating Paris FC in French Soccer

Billionaire Bernard Arnault's family plans to elevate Paris FC by focusing on player training. A potential rival to Paris Saint-Germain, this move signifies a trend of billionaires investing in European soccer. The strategy includes building a top soccer academy without pressuring LVMH brands for partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 23:45 IST
Billionaire Bernard Arnault's family aspires to elevate Paris FC into the upper echelons of French soccer. Their approach pivots on nurturing young talent rather than recruiting star players, as mentioned in a recent announcement.

With plans to complete the acquisition imminently, Antoine Arnault emphasized a gradual approach aimed at developing France's best soccer training academy. He confirmed that previous financial estimates of up to 200 million euros were not far off.

While this shift presents new collaboration opportunities for LVMH labels, the holding company vows not to impose partnership obligations. Paris FC, poised for a potential rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain, is set to remain open for free spectators until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

