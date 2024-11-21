Gambhir vs. Ponting: Tensions Rise Over Kohli's Form

In a heated exchange that underscores the intense rivalry between cricketing giants Australia and India, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has interpreted recent comments by Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir. Ponting suggests Gambhir's critique of him over comments on Virat Kohli's form aims to deflect pressure after India's defeat against New Zealand.

The tension began when Gambhir retorted to Ponting's critique of Kohli, with Gambhir questioning Ponting's relevance to Indian cricket. The exchange adds a fiery layer to the existing competitive spirit between the two nations, with every point of criticism becoming a potential trigger.

Ponting attributes Gambhir's reaction partly to India's recent 3-0 series loss at home, marking the first defeat of such a nature in 24 years. According to Ponting, leaders often shield their teams from the backlash of poor performances, a duty Gambhir might be exercising through his remarks.

The former Australian captain anticipates that Gambhir, currently under scrutiny following India's performance dip, could continue to respond with similar defenses. As cricket resumes with the opening Test in Perth, eyes will be on how Gambhir manages pressure and Ponting's ongoing observations.

(With inputs from agencies.)