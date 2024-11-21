Ashwin: India's Game-Changer for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Bharat Arun, the ex-Indian bowling coach, emphasized the importance of selecting veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin as the premier spinner for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy's first Test against Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium. In a conversation with Revsportz, Arun described Ashwin as a 'hugely thinking' player, whose contributions, especially during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he claimed 12 wickets in three matches, have often been overlooked.

Arun praised Ashwin's tactical play and his showdown with Steve Smith and record against Usman Khawaja, pointing out the significant presence of left-handers in Australia's squad. Furthermore, Ashwin's batting skills were commended, particularly referencing his steadfast performance against Australia in Sydney. In 10 Tests in Australia, Ashwin has accumulated 39 wickets and scored 384 runs, highlighting his all-round capabilities.

Arun also noted the inexperience seen in India's bowling department during the infamous Gabba Test in 2021 when key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were out due to injuries. He lauded the newer bowlers like Washington Sundar and T Natarajan for stepping up amidst the void left by senior players, underlining their preparedness from observing the series closely. Arun concluded that the merit of the squad lies in each player's ability to capitalize on their strengths, a philosophy that drove them to seize victory in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)