Army Chief and J&K Governor Vow to Eradicate Terrorism Infrastructure

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met on Friday to strategize on dismantling terrorism infrastructure in the region. Following the deadly Pahalgam attack, they stressed holding attackers accountable and amplifying efforts to disrupt the terror ecosystem.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that all involved in the Pahalgam attack must be apprehended and face consequences. He emphasized coordinated efforts among the army, police, and other security forces. The meeting, attended by several high-ranking officers, reviewed security strategies and ongoing counter-terrorism measures.

General Dwivedi, during his visit to Srinagar, assessed the security landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army Chief was briefed on the actions against terrorists and Pakistan's ceasefire violations. In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army maintains high alert and continues search operations as part of its counter-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)