Left Menu

Army Chief and J&K Governor Vow to Eradicate Terrorism Infrastructure

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi deliberated on concerted efforts to dismantle terrorism infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. Emphasizing close coordination among security forces, they aim to identify and neutralize perpetrators. The visit reviews current security measures and evaluates ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:40 IST
Army Chief and J&K Governor Vow to Eradicate Terrorism Infrastructure
J-K LG Manoj Sinha reviews security with Army Chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met on Friday to strategize on dismantling terrorism infrastructure in the region. Following the deadly Pahalgam attack, they stressed holding attackers accountable and amplifying efforts to disrupt the terror ecosystem.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that all involved in the Pahalgam attack must be apprehended and face consequences. He emphasized coordinated efforts among the army, police, and other security forces. The meeting, attended by several high-ranking officers, reviewed security strategies and ongoing counter-terrorism measures.

General Dwivedi, during his visit to Srinagar, assessed the security landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army Chief was briefed on the actions against terrorists and Pakistan's ceasefire violations. In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army maintains high alert and continues search operations as part of its counter-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025