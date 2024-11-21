Left Menu

Pat Cummins Confident Ahead of Australia vs. India Test Series

Australia's captain Pat Cummins is optimistic about the upcoming Test series against India, noting his team's familiarity with new Indian players from the IPL. Despite contrasting squad selections, Cummins trusts Australia’s consistency and synergy in preparations, while India integrates fresh talent alongside experienced players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:11 IST
Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins expressed confidence in his team's preparations for the upcoming Test series against India, dismissing concerns about facing India's new faces due to a sense of familiarity. The five-Test showdown between these two cricket powerhouses promises high stakes and heavy anticipation, with potential implications for the World Test Championship final.

The contrast between the top two teams in the WTC rankings is stark; Australia has retained its core squad, while India has injected youthful energy by introducing several new players. Despite these changes, Cummins feels at ease, given his experience with many new Indian talents from the Indian Premier League (IPL), notably including insights from his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, observing Nitish Kumar Reddy and encountering Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders.

India faces a potential setback with the absence of established players like Rohit Sharma and possibly Shubman Gill, raising fitness concerns. Nevertheless, Cummins remains composed, noting, 'Whoever they pick will be good enough for Test cricket.' As Australia retains its consistent squad familiar with the last few years, Cummins emphasizes a seamless transition in preparations and underscores the team's cohesion and camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

