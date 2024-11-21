Pat Cummins Confident Ahead of Australia vs. India Test Series

Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins expressed confidence in his team's preparations for the upcoming Test series against India, dismissing concerns about facing India's new faces due to a sense of familiarity. The five-Test showdown between these two cricket powerhouses promises high stakes and heavy anticipation, with potential implications for the World Test Championship final.

The contrast between the top two teams in the WTC rankings is stark; Australia has retained its core squad, while India has injected youthful energy by introducing several new players. Despite these changes, Cummins feels at ease, given his experience with many new Indian talents from the Indian Premier League (IPL), notably including insights from his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, observing Nitish Kumar Reddy and encountering Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders.

India faces a potential setback with the absence of established players like Rohit Sharma and possibly Shubman Gill, raising fitness concerns. Nevertheless, Cummins remains composed, noting, 'Whoever they pick will be good enough for Test cricket.' As Australia retains its consistent squad familiar with the last few years, Cummins emphasizes a seamless transition in preparations and underscores the team's cohesion and camaraderie.

