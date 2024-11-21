Left Menu

Wayne Phillips Advises Debutant McSweeney Ahead of Intense Perth Test

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:14 IST
Nathan McSweeney. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Former Australian cricketer, Wayne Phillips, renowned for making a century on his debut as an opener, has some words of wisdom for young Nathan McSweeney. The latter is set to make his international debut against India during the highly anticipated Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Phillips, who played 27 Tests and 48 ODIs for Australia from 1982 to 1986, scoring 1,485 and 852 runs respectively, spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald. He advised McSweeney not to worry about scoring a century on his debut, suggesting that a solid performance would suffice given his current form.

Reflecting on his own debut experience, Phillips said he was confident in his form after a successful practice match, despite feeling daunted by sharing the dressing room with legendary players like Rod Marsh, Greg Chappell, and Dennis Lillee. Meanwhile, McSweeney, who has earned his spot after strong performances for South Australia, faces the challenge of replacing the iconic David Warner as an opener.

The series promises intense competition with games scheduled across renowned venues in Australia. Following the opener in Perth, the series will move to Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, with cricket fans eagerly anticipating clashes between cricketing giants.

India's squad, led by Rohit Sharma, includes stars like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. The Australian lineup for the first Test features captain Pat Cummins and seasoned players like Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, aiming to leave a mark in the gripping series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

