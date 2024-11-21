Left Menu

Yuki Tsunoda's Border Ordeal: A Pajama-Clad Detour to Las Vegas Grand Prix

Japanese F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda faced prolonged questioning by U.S. border officials before being allowed into the U.S. for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Despite previous smooth entries for Austin and Miami races, Tsunoda endured several hours of interrogation in pajamas, highlighting unexpected challenges faced by international athletes.

Updated: 21-11-2024 17:27 IST
Yuki Tsunoda

Japanese Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda experienced an unexpected delay at U.S. border control ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver was detained for several hours, during which he was questioned despite holding all necessary paperwork.

The incident occurred as Tsunoda arrived early for promotional activities, following a three-week break after the Brazilian round. Unlike his prior visits for races in Austin and Miami, where entry was seamless, this time he was notorious for wearing pajamas, which might have contributed to the officials' skepticism.

Undeterred by the extended interrogation, Tsunoda recounted the experience, expressing relief at finally gaining entry to the U.S. Although he nearly faced deportation, the 24-year-old was ultimately allowed to continue his preparations for the much-anticipated race.

