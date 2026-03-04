Left Menu

Telangana Man Survives Abu Dhabi Attack Amid Gulf Tensions

A man from Telangana, N Rajeswara Rao, suffered minor injuries in an attack at Abu Dhabi International Airport linked to West Asia conflict, his parents revealed. Rao, working at the airport, informed his parents of his injuries via a video call. They urge the Indian government for his safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:42 IST
A Telangana native, N Rajeswara Rao, was injured in an attack at Abu Dhabi International Airport, linked to ongoing West Asia tensions, according to his family. Rao, hailing from Pothireddypalle village in Rajanna Sircilla district, has been working in airport housekeeping and reported minor injuries to his family through a video call.

Rao's father, Prabhakar Rao, expressed concern over his son's safety and urged the Indian government to facilitate his return. Despite the chaos at the airport, Rao and several others managed to escape with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, passengers from Jeddah who arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport reported smooth travels despite Gulf region tensions. Pilgrims from Madina praised the facilities, while Mohd Abdul Razak shared that his return was delayed, yet managed with alternative arrangements by his travel agency.

