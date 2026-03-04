Israel's Stern Warning: Iranian Leaders Targeted Amid Heightened Tensions

In a bold statement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a clear threat to newly appointed Iranian leaders, asserting they would be targets if they continued hostile plans against Israel. His comments coincided with Iran's selection of a new Supreme Leader, pivotal since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

This development followed a joint US-Israel operation that eliminated Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leading Iran to vow retribution. Katz emphasized that any leader threatening Israel or its allies would face direct action, stating they would act decisively regardless of the leader's identity or location.

Simultaneously, the Israel Defence Forces initiated a tenth series of airstrikes targeting Iranian infrastructure in Tehran. Katz reiterated Israel's commitment to working alongside American forces to dismantle Iran's capabilities, aiming to set the stage for the Iranian populace to depose the regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)