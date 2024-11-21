Le Graet Drops Defamation Complaint Against French Sports Minister

Noel Le Graet, ex-president of the French Football Federation, is withdrawing his defamation complaint against France's Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera. This move comes after Le Graet's resignation in February 2023 amid allegations of sexual and moral harassment, which he has consistently denied. Earlier this month, French prosecutors dropped the investigation into these allegations concerning the 82-year-old.

Amelie Oudea-Castera, who is leading the organization of the Paris Summer Olympics, revealed that Le Graet informed the Cour de Justice de la Republique, a special tribunal for government officials, of his decision to withdraw the complaint. According to the minister, Le Graet's decision mirrors his earlier resignation and is a prudent step for both his welfare and the reputation of the FFF.

In a statement on X, Oudea-Castera described Le Graet's choice as a 'wise decision for himself and for the FFF.' This development marks another chapter in the ongoing saga surrounding the former football official, who continues to deny any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)