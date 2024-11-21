Left Menu

Robertson's All Blacks Gear Up for Italian Showdown

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson aims to conclude their European tour triumphantly, fielding a full-strength team against Italy. Despite recent struggles, including a narrow defeat to France, Robertson emphasizes the importance of a strong finish against Italy's improved side, highlighting their resilience and passionate gameplay.

New Zealand's head coach, Scott Robertson, is leaving nothing to chance as his team prepares to face a challenging Italy on their European tour. In a surprising move, Robertson announced a full-strength lineup, except for injuries, for Saturday's match in Turin.

Despite the allure of fielding fringe players, Robertson opted against experimentation. He reflected on last week's narrow 30-29 loss to France, underscoring the team's desire to end a strenuous 14-test season proudly and victoriously against the gritty Italians.

Italy's recent performances, including commendable displays in the Six Nations, have caught Robertson's attention. He lauded Italy's offensive improvements and stressed the importance of a strategic game plan against a well-coached and physical team determined to make their mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

