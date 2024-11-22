Sports Shakedown: Major Developments Across Leagues

Daniel Jones, once the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, made headlines as he adjusted to a demotion, notably taking on a scout team safety role during practice. In a prepared statement, Jones expressed the importance of conveying his feelings after losing the starting spot to Tommy DeVito.

The sports world celebrated Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who was declared the American League MVP in a unanimous decision. Judge's remarkable season saw him leading in numerous categories, surpassing competitors like Juan Soto and Bobby Witt Jr. for his second MVP honor.

Meanwhile, in the NHL, Alex Ovechkin faces a setback in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's record due to a broken leg, sidelining him for 4-6 weeks. The Washington Capitals confirmed the injury following a collision in a recent game, posing challenges to his historic goals-scoring ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)