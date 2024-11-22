Left Menu

Prime Minister's XI Squad Announced for Thrilling Clash Against India

The Prime Minister's XI, announced by PM Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel, boasts a mix of young talent and experienced cricketers for their upcoming match against India in Canberra. The game serves as a key preparation with top players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah participating.

Scott Boland (centre). (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister's XI squad for the upcoming match against India has been unveiled, a decision announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP). This exciting contest, scheduled at Canberra's Manuka Oval, will see ACT Comet Hanno Jacobs play alongside seasoned Test stars Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw.

Hanno Jacobs, a fast-bowling allrounder, has honed his skills with the ACT Comets in the Second XI competition over the past four seasons. The squad also reunites former Australian Under-19 teammates Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, and Sam Konstas for the first time since their successful World Cup campaign last February.

Leading the squad, which combines Australia's promising young talents and accomplished internationals, is Jack Edwards. Local ACT premier cricketers will lend their support throughout the two-day, day/night fixture against India, kicking off on November 30, 2024, with India playing under lights using the pink Kookaburra ball before their Test match in Adelaide.

