Australia's Pace Domination Rocks India in Perth Test Opener

In a dramatic start to the first Test in Perth, Australia's pace attack dismantled India's top order, leaving the visitors at a precarious 51 for four by the lunch interval. Despite winning the toss, India's decision to omit key spinners backfired, compounded by the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Mitchell Starc wasted no time, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in just eight balls, setting the tone for the morning. Devdutt Padikkal followed suit, succumbing to Josh Hazlewood after a tense 23-ball stint. Virat Kohli's arrival invigorated the spectators, yet he soon fell victim to Hazlewood in the 17th over, continuing his century drought.

The morning's tumult peaked as Starc, aided by a third-umpire review, removed KL Rahul, who reluctantly departed. By the break, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel stood firm at the crease, unbeaten at 10 and four respectively, tasked with reviving India's chances in a challenging opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)