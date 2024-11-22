Left Menu

Hamilton Dominates Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice Amid Tight Contenders

Lewis Hamilton led the practice timesheets at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with McLaren's Lando Norris and George Russell closely behind. Despite struggling for grip, the drivers showcased competitive performances. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, aiming for his fourth championship, ended 17th after opting against using soft tyres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:47 IST
Hamilton Dominates Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice Amid Tight Contenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Lewis Hamilton emerged as the fastest during the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice, displaying impressive form alongside Lando Norris of McLaren and George Russell, his Mercedes teammate. The trio dominated the top spots on the Formula One timesheets, setting the stage for an electrifying race weekend.

Hamilton, who recently voiced frustrations after a challenging race in Sao Paulo, returned with determination, clocking the quickest lap in Nevada's cool and slippery conditions. His formidable performance overshadowed past setbacks, clocking in at 1:35.001 during the first practice, and improving to 1:33.825 in the late-night session.

While notably absent from the top positions was Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is on the verge of his fourth title. He finished 17th, choosing not to utilize soft tyres. Amidst technical challenges, the practice sessions remained lively, particularly highlighted by Alex Albon's red-flagged incident due to a fuel system issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024