Hamilton Dominates Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice Amid Tight Contenders

On Thursday, Lewis Hamilton emerged as the fastest during the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice, displaying impressive form alongside Lando Norris of McLaren and George Russell, his Mercedes teammate. The trio dominated the top spots on the Formula One timesheets, setting the stage for an electrifying race weekend.

Hamilton, who recently voiced frustrations after a challenging race in Sao Paulo, returned with determination, clocking the quickest lap in Nevada's cool and slippery conditions. His formidable performance overshadowed past setbacks, clocking in at 1:35.001 during the first practice, and improving to 1:33.825 in the late-night session.

While notably absent from the top positions was Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is on the verge of his fourth title. He finished 17th, choosing not to utilize soft tyres. Amidst technical challenges, the practice sessions remained lively, particularly highlighted by Alex Albon's red-flagged incident due to a fuel system issue.

