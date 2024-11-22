Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Triumphant Run: Eyeing ICC Test Championship Final

Sri Lanka's ODI series win against New Zealand sets the stage for crucial Test matches ahead. Head coach Sanath Jayasuriya commends New Zealand's approach and balances team selection between formats, eyeing a historic ICC Test Championship final appearance. Key players prepare for significant challenges in South Africa and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:48 IST
Sanath Jayasuriya (L). (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's cricket team recently secured a 2-0 series victory against New Zealand in the ODI format, maintaining an unbeaten home streak that includes triumphs over India, New Zealand, and West Indies. Head coach Sanath Jayasuriya lauded the formidable playing style of the visiting Kiwis during this engaging series.

The Test cricket scenario is equally promising for Sri Lanka. A noteworthy win in the Oval Test against England and a similar 2-0 triumph over New Zealand at home have propelled them to third place in the ICC World Test Championship standings. These achievements have brightened their prospects of reaching their first-ever final at Lord's next year, contingent on strong performances in upcoming series against South Africa and Australia.

Some Sri Lankan players, including Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and others, were strategically rested during the final ODI to prepare for the demanding Tests. Jayasuriya's strategic selection choices reflect an emphasis on winning across formats and managing player workloads ahead of crucial red-ball series. The upcoming Test clash with South Africa, starting November 27, presents a chance to build on past successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

