Cricket Australia to Honor Phillip Hughes Before Second Test Anniversary

Cricket Australia has announced plans to pay tribute to the late Phillip Hughes before the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide Oval from December 6-10. This gesture marks the 10th anniversary of Hughes's untimely death on November 27, 2014, resulting from being struck by a ball during a domestic match.

The home association intends to commemorate Hughes's significant impact on Australian cricket, where he played 26 Tests, through a special documentary created with his family. This tribute will be broadcasted ahead of the Test, aligning with a period of reflection for those who admired him, as expressed by Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

To further honor Hughes's legacy, players in Australia's Sheffield Shield tournament will wear black armbands, and flags will fly at half-mast during the upcoming fixtures. Notably, a similar homage was paid during the Adelaide Test against India in 2014, where Hughes was named the 13th player in memory, with a symbolic 63-second applause preceding the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)