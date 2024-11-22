Left Menu

Cricket Australia to Honor Phillip Hughes Before Second Test Anniversary

Cricket Australia will commemorate the late Phillip Hughes ahead of the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar series on December 6-10 at Adelaide Oval. Marking a decade since his tragic passing, a special documentary will be aired and players will wear black armbands in tribute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:50 IST
Cricket Australia to Honor Phillip Hughes Before Second Test Anniversary
Former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia has announced plans to pay tribute to the late Phillip Hughes before the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide Oval from December 6-10. This gesture marks the 10th anniversary of Hughes's untimely death on November 27, 2014, resulting from being struck by a ball during a domestic match.

The home association intends to commemorate Hughes's significant impact on Australian cricket, where he played 26 Tests, through a special documentary created with his family. This tribute will be broadcasted ahead of the Test, aligning with a period of reflection for those who admired him, as expressed by Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

To further honor Hughes's legacy, players in Australia's Sheffield Shield tournament will wear black armbands, and flags will fly at half-mast during the upcoming fixtures. Notably, a similar homage was paid during the Adelaide Test against India in 2014, where Hughes was named the 13th player in memory, with a symbolic 63-second applause preceding the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024