Springboks Aim for Autumn High with Wales Victory

South Africa's Springboks seek to cap off their Autumn international series on a high note with a victory against Wales this Saturday. According to captain Siya Kolisi, the team has yet to hit their stride despite previous wins over Scotland and England.

Wales, currently embroiled in an 11-game losing streak, have ramped up pressure on coach Warren Gatland. However, Kolisi believes Wales' forward pack will pose a considerable threat, having shown strength in scrums in their recent loss to Australia.

Kolisi emphasizes the need for his team to improve on its execution and performance. While winning remains crucial, the Springboks are determined to close out the year with a full team performance that meets their high standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)