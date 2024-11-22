Left Menu

Springboks Aim for Autumn High with Wales Victory

South Africa's Springboks seek to finish strong in the Autumn international series with a win against Wales. Despite victories over Scotland and England, captain Siya Kolisi admits their performances haven't met expectations. Wales pose a challenge with a strong forward pack despite their losing streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:37 IST
South Africa's Springboks seek to cap off their Autumn international series on a high note with a victory against Wales this Saturday. According to captain Siya Kolisi, the team has yet to hit their stride despite previous wins over Scotland and England.

Wales, currently embroiled in an 11-game losing streak, have ramped up pressure on coach Warren Gatland. However, Kolisi believes Wales' forward pack will pose a considerable threat, having shown strength in scrums in their recent loss to Australia.

Kolisi emphasizes the need for his team to improve on its execution and performance. While winning remains crucial, the Springboks are determined to close out the year with a full team performance that meets their high standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

