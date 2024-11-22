Tim Weah: Stepping into Legendary Boots at San Siro

Tim Weah is poised to make his mark at the legendary San Siro, stepping into the spotlight his father, George Weah, once commanded when he played for Milan. Juventus will face AC Milan on Saturday, with Weah expected to lead the frontline in the absence of injured top scorer Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, who has netted nine goals this season, is sidelined along with several other players, making room for Weah to shine. Juventus coach Thiago Motta praised Weah's versatility, utilizing him as a striker during a midweek friendly, where he scored twice against the club's Under-17 side.

Weah's recent performances have rejuvenated his reputation, scoring four Serie A goals this season. As Juventus remains unbeaten in the league, Weah's contribution could be pivotal in their title challenge, especially against a formidable Milan side struggling to keep pace with league leaders Napoli.

