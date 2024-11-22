Left Menu

Tim Weah: Stepping into Legendary Boots at San Siro

Tim Weah is set to play as a striker for Juventus in a crucial match against AC Milan at San Siro, the stadium where his father, George Weah, once starred. With the absence of top scorer Dusan Vlahovic, Weah is poised to continue his excellent form, having already scored four league goals this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:06 IST
Tim Weah: Stepping into Legendary Boots at San Siro
  • Country:
  • Italy

Tim Weah is poised to make his mark at the legendary San Siro, stepping into the spotlight his father, George Weah, once commanded when he played for Milan. Juventus will face AC Milan on Saturday, with Weah expected to lead the frontline in the absence of injured top scorer Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, who has netted nine goals this season, is sidelined along with several other players, making room for Weah to shine. Juventus coach Thiago Motta praised Weah's versatility, utilizing him as a striker during a midweek friendly, where he scored twice against the club's Under-17 side.

Weah's recent performances have rejuvenated his reputation, scoring four Serie A goals this season. As Juventus remains unbeaten in the league, Weah's contribution could be pivotal in their title challenge, especially against a formidable Milan side struggling to keep pace with league leaders Napoli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024