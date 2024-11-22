Ruben Amorim: Dreaming Big at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim, stepping in as Manchester United's latest head coach, expressed his ambitious vision on Friday, stating he's a 'dreamer' ready to tackle the daunting task of revitalizing the legendary English soccer team. Despite inheriting a team grappling with over a decade without a league title, Amorim remains optimistic about steering the club back to success.

Amorim, with a two-and-a-half-year contract in hand, follows the footsteps of five predecessors since the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson's 2013 retirement. Despite the formidable challenges, the former Sporting Lisbon coach emphasizes his belief in the club's potential and stresses the importance of winning games to build momentum and secure time for a turnaround.

His tenure begins amidst a significant shift in United's ownership, with Jim Ratcliffe's recent acquisition of a 27.7% stake bringing hopes of a fresh direction. Tasked with reversing United's difficult start to the season, Amorim faces a critical period, aiming to climb from 13th position while competing in England's most demanding league.

