Wolves Shock Liverpool in Dramatic Premier League Upset

In a surprising turn of events, Wolverhampton Wanderers outplayed Premier League champions Liverpool with a 2-1 victory at Molineux Stadium. Brazilian midfielder Andre secured the win with a deflected shot in stoppage time, leaving Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson wrong-footed and delivering a blow to their Champions League aspirations.

The dramatic match saw Mohamed Salah equalize for Liverpool in the 83rd minute, just minutes after Rodrigo Gomes put Wolves ahead. Andre's decisive long-range effort dramatically concluded the game, which also marked Liverpool's ninth league loss this season.

In other matches, Everton claimed a rare home victory against Burnley, boosting its chances for European qualification, while Sunderland edged out Leeds with a second-half penalty, intensifying the latter's relegation fears. Additionally, Port Vale advanced in the FA Cup after a victory over Bristol City.

(With inputs from agencies.)