Wolves Shock Liverpool in Dramatic Premier League Upset
Wolverhampton defeated defending Premier League champion Liverpool 2-1 at Molineux Stadium, with a dramatic stoppage-time goal from Brazilian midfielder Andre. This defeat marked Liverpool's ninth league loss and jeopardized its Champions League hopes. Meanwhile, Everton won at home against Burnley, and Sunderland defeated Leeds with a penalty goal.
In a surprising turn of events, Wolverhampton Wanderers outplayed Premier League champions Liverpool with a 2-1 victory at Molineux Stadium. Brazilian midfielder Andre secured the win with a deflected shot in stoppage time, leaving Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson wrong-footed and delivering a blow to their Champions League aspirations.
The dramatic match saw Mohamed Salah equalize for Liverpool in the 83rd minute, just minutes after Rodrigo Gomes put Wolves ahead. Andre's decisive long-range effort dramatically concluded the game, which also marked Liverpool's ninth league loss this season.
In other matches, Everton claimed a rare home victory against Burnley, boosting its chances for European qualification, while Sunderland edged out Leeds with a second-half penalty, intensifying the latter's relegation fears. Additionally, Port Vale advanced in the FA Cup after a victory over Bristol City.
