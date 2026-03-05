Wrexham's Rise: Aiming for Premier League Heights Against All Odds

Wrexham is set to face world champion Chelsea in the FA Cup, a matchup that serves as a crucial test for determining its readiness for the Premier League. The Welsh club, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, eyes a top-flight promotion after a rapid rise.

CEO Michael Williamson expressed confidence in the club's potential, citing cultural readiness and strategic planning for the Premier League as core strengths revealed during the FT Business of Football Summit. He emphasized Wrexham's remarkable journey from non-league to Championship status, highlighting the club's ambitious path and challenges.

Under manager Phil Parkinson, Wrexham is poised for potential strategic acquisitions to compete with elite clubs. Yet, despite a successful ascent and robust fan engagement, financial disparity with top-tier teams like Chelsea remains significant, posing hurdles on Wrexham's path to the Premier League.

