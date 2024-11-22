Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets Define Pro-Kabaddi Doubleheader

The UP Yoddhas won 40-24 against Tamil Thalaivas, while Dabang Delhi K.C. claimed victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-21 in the Pro-Kabaddi League. Notable performances included Ashu Malik for Delhi and Bhavani Rajput for UP Yoddhas. Strategic plays and key raids were crucial to their successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:19 IST
The UP Yoddhas delivered a decisive 40-24 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in Friday's Pro-Kabaddi League clash.

Dabang Delhi K.C. extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 35-21 triumph against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Ashu Malik was a standout with nine points, supported by Naveen Kumar and a Hi-5 from Yogesh.

Earlier, Bhavani Rajput thrilled fans with a Super 10, backed by strategic team efforts as they capitalized on key raids to secure their substantial win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

