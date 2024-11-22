Left Menu

Martino's Exit and Inter Miami's Future: A New Chapter Awaits

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino resigns as Inter Miami coach for personal reasons, following their playoff exit. Despite winning the Supporters' Shield, Miami fell to Atlanta United in the first round. The team now seeks a new coach with rumors linking Javier Mascherano to the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino resigned from his position on Friday, citing personal reasons. This decision comes shortly after the team was eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs earlier this month.

Under Martino's leadership, complemented by Argentina star Lionel Messi, Miami clinched the Supporters' Shield by topping the MLS regular season standings with 74 points. However, their playoff journey ended prematurely against ninth seed Atlanta United.

As Miami navigates the transition, managing owner Jorge Mas revealed that they are close to appointing a new coach, with speculation around former player Javier Mascherano taking the helm. Martino, reflecting on his tenure, expressed gratitude for his time at the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

