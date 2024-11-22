UP Yoddhas Triumph Over Tamil Thalaivas with Clinical Performance

The UP Yoddhas thrilled their home crowd with a resounding 40-24 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday. Spearheading the charge was Bhavani Rajput, whose Super 10 performance electrified spectators, backed by a commendable team effort. Young Nitesh Kumar's high 5 stood out for the Tamil Thalaivas amidst the competitive contest.

The match began tactically, with both teams exhibiting a strategic approach as raiders from the UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas engaged in tense exchanges. A pivotal moment arrived in the 10th minute when Vishal Chahal executed a crucial raid, removing Sumit and altering the game's dynamics towards an aggressive playstyle. Initially, Bharat led the Yoddhas to a promising start, overcoming Anuj Gawade, but the Thalaivas maintained parity, ending the first half at 13-13 after a series of riveting raids.

The latter half witnessed the UP Yoddhas ramping up their game, determined to seal their victory. Within two minutes of resumption, they imposed an all-out on the Tamil Thalaivas, marking the beginning of their dominant phase. Notable contributions came from Bhavani Rajput in attack and Hitesh in defense, the latter achieving a well-earned High 5. Bhavani further excelled, handing another all-out through a decisive raid, dismantling opponents Abhishek M and Nitesh Kumar. The victory was cemented with Bhavani's Super 10 completion via a two-point raid, securing an emphatic 16-point win for the home team.

(With inputs from agencies.)