Left Menu

UP Yoddhas Triumph Over Tamil Thalaivas with Clinical Performance

UP Yoddhas clinched a dominant 40-24 win against the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League, delighting fans at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Bhavani Rajput's Super 10 performance, alongside strategic team efforts, outmatched the Thalaivas, despite Nitesh Kumar's commendable effort for the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:47 IST
UP Yoddhas Triumph Over Tamil Thalaivas with Clinical Performance
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UP Yoddhas thrilled their home crowd with a resounding 40-24 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday. Spearheading the charge was Bhavani Rajput, whose Super 10 performance electrified spectators, backed by a commendable team effort. Young Nitesh Kumar's high 5 stood out for the Tamil Thalaivas amidst the competitive contest.

The match began tactically, with both teams exhibiting a strategic approach as raiders from the UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas engaged in tense exchanges. A pivotal moment arrived in the 10th minute when Vishal Chahal executed a crucial raid, removing Sumit and altering the game's dynamics towards an aggressive playstyle. Initially, Bharat led the Yoddhas to a promising start, overcoming Anuj Gawade, but the Thalaivas maintained parity, ending the first half at 13-13 after a series of riveting raids.

The latter half witnessed the UP Yoddhas ramping up their game, determined to seal their victory. Within two minutes of resumption, they imposed an all-out on the Tamil Thalaivas, marking the beginning of their dominant phase. Notable contributions came from Bhavani Rajput in attack and Hitesh in defense, the latter achieving a well-earned High 5. Bhavani further excelled, handing another all-out through a decisive raid, dismantling opponents Abhishek M and Nitesh Kumar. The victory was cemented with Bhavani's Super 10 completion via a two-point raid, securing an emphatic 16-point win for the home team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024