France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Convincing Win Over Argentina

France triumphed in their third autumn nations series test with a 37-23 win over Argentina at Stade de France. Dominant performances from Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, along with Thomas Ramos's perfect kicking, led to the victory. They now stand as favorites for the upcoming Six Nations.

Updated: 23-11-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 04:07 IST
France concluded their autumn nations series with an impressive 37-23 win over Argentina at the Stade de France, marking their third consecutive victory. The French team, coming off a narrow triumph over New Zealand, showcased dominance with a penalty try and successful scores from Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Thomas Ramos secured 15 points through flawless kicking.

Argentinian efforts, including second-half tries by Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz and points from Tomas Albornoz, fell short due to a lack of discipline. France's resilient defense held firm, particularly in the face of early pressure, affirming their position as favorites for the Six Nations, commencing January 31.

The French team capitalized on Argentina's mistakes, stretching the lead with Villiere's try and a penalty try awarded after a foul by Juan Martin Gonzalez. Despite Argentina's relentless pressure and a try by Ruiz, France's defense preserved their victory, highlighting minor weaknesses only in their lineouts.

