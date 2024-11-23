West Indies Perseverance: Louis and Athanaze Near Centuries

Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze guided the West Indies to a solid 250-5 against Bangladesh on the first day of the test match, each falling short of their maiden centuries.

The duo shared a resilient 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket, solidifying the West Indies innings after early wickets fell. However, both batsmen succumbed in the 90s.

Despite their failure to reach three figures, their efforts were pivotal as West Indies recovered from 25-2. Bangladesh's bowlers, particularly Taskin Ahmed, had earlier dominated, taking quick wickets including that of captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

