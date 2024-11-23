Left Menu

West Indies Perseverance: Louis and Athanaze Near Centuries

Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze narrowly missed their maiden centuries as they led West Indies to 250-5 against Bangladesh on the first day of the test match. They shared a significant partnership, but fell short of personal milestones as Bangladesh initially exerted pressure through effective bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northsound | Updated: 23-11-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 07:25 IST
West Indies Perseverance: Louis and Athanaze Near Centuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze guided the West Indies to a solid 250-5 against Bangladesh on the first day of the test match, each falling short of their maiden centuries.

The duo shared a resilient 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket, solidifying the West Indies innings after early wickets fell. However, both batsmen succumbed in the 90s.

Despite their failure to reach three figures, their efforts were pivotal as West Indies recovered from 25-2. Bangladesh's bowlers, particularly Taskin Ahmed, had earlier dominated, taking quick wickets including that of captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024