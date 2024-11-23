West Indies Perseverance: Louis and Athanaze Near Centuries
Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze narrowly missed their maiden centuries as they led West Indies to 250-5 against Bangladesh on the first day of the test match. They shared a significant partnership, but fell short of personal milestones as Bangladesh initially exerted pressure through effective bowling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Northsound | Updated: 23-11-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 07:25 IST
Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze guided the West Indies to a solid 250-5 against Bangladesh on the first day of the test match, each falling short of their maiden centuries.
The duo shared a resilient 140-run partnership for the fourth wicket, solidifying the West Indies innings after early wickets fell. However, both batsmen succumbed in the 90s.
Despite their failure to reach three figures, their efforts were pivotal as West Indies recovered from 25-2. Bangladesh's bowlers, particularly Taskin Ahmed, had earlier dominated, taking quick wickets including that of captain Kraigg Brathwaite.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Indies
- Bangladesh
- cricket
- test match
- Louis
- Athanaze
- centuries
- partnership
- sports
- score
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sanju Samson Makes History with Back-to-Back T20I Centuries
Sanju Samson's Double Delight: Consecutive T20 Centuries Light Up World Cricket
Democrat Cleo Fields Flips Louisiana's 6th District: A Historic Victory
Ten Commandments Law Struck Down in Louisiana Schools
Judicial Blow: Louisiana's Religious Law Struck Down