Bumrah's Five-Wicket Blitz Puts India on Top in Perth

India gained an early advantage in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia, thanks to a dominant bowling display led by Jasprit Bumrah, who took five wickets, and debutant Harshit Rana. Their efforts restricted Australia to a mere 104 runs in the first innings at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Starting the day at 67/7, Australia faced early setbacks with captain Bumrah dismissing Alex Carey for 21, marking his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. Harshit Rana soon followed by removing Nathan Lyon, leaving the hosts at 79/9. Despite a brief resistance from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who managed to reach the 100-run mark, India's persistence paid off.

Bumrah emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 5/30, while Rana added 3/48 to India's tally. Mohammed Siraj also played a crucial role with two wickets. Batting first, India could manage only 150 runs but took a strategic 46-run lead, holding Australia to 67/7 by the end of day one.

(With inputs from agencies.)