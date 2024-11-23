Bumrah's Five-Wicket Blitz Puts India on Top in Perth
Jasprit Bumrah's explosive five-wicket haul and Harshit Rana's debut success led India to bowl out Australia for 104 in the first session of the BGT Test in Perth. India now holds a 46-run lead. Australia struggled at 67/7 overnight before being skittled out in 51.2 overs.
India gained an early advantage in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia, thanks to a dominant bowling display led by Jasprit Bumrah, who took five wickets, and debutant Harshit Rana. Their efforts restricted Australia to a mere 104 runs in the first innings at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday.
Starting the day at 67/7, Australia faced early setbacks with captain Bumrah dismissing Alex Carey for 21, marking his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. Harshit Rana soon followed by removing Nathan Lyon, leaving the hosts at 79/9. Despite a brief resistance from Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who managed to reach the 100-run mark, India's persistence paid off.
Bumrah emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 5/30, while Rana added 3/48 to India's tally. Mohammed Siraj also played a crucial role with two wickets. Batting first, India could manage only 150 runs but took a strategic 46-run lead, holding Australia to 67/7 by the end of day one.
(With inputs from agencies.)
