Rishabh Pant: The IPL Auction's Star Attraction

Rishabh Pant is poised to be the star of the upcoming IPL mega auction, which kicks off this Sunday. As one of the 577 players participating, Pant's name stands out, with teams gearing up for potential record-breaking bids.

With INR 641.5 crore shared among 10 franchises, Pant's future team is still unknown. Punjab Kings are particularly well-equipped for a bidding war, possessing INR 110.50 crore. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals also pose significant competition.

Pant's desire to distance himself from Delhi Capitals, despite their Right To Match card, adds intrigue to the proceedings. As teams strategize over new line-ups, the auction will reveal whether Pant can surpass the INR 25 crore mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)