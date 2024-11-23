Left Menu

India's Strong Second Innings Raises WTC Final Hopes in Perth

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh asserts that India's strong second innings in the Perth Test against Australia could be crucial for securing a spot in the World Test Championship final. With Jasprit Bumrah's leadership and robust pace attack, India eyes a significant victory after a tough home series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:19 IST
Harbhajan Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed confidence in India's chances of clinching a win against Australia in Perth, following a robust second innings batting performance. This, he believes, could significantly boost India's prospects of making it to the World Test Championship final next year. After a challenging series against New Zealand, India's performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been impressive.

Led by Jasprit Bumrah, India's bowling attack initially restricted Australia to 104 runs, following a modest first-innings score of 150. The bowling effort, led by Bumrah, was crucial in establishing a 46-run lead. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul laid a solid foundation for India in their second innings, resisting the Australian attack and providing a strong start.

Bumrah's leadership in the pace attack, along with Mohammed Siraj and newcomer Harshit Rana, proved effective as they exploited the pitch conditions. Harbhajan commended the bowlers' efforts, noting Bumrah's 11th Test five-wicket haul and contributions from Siraj and Rana were instrumental. With a victory in Perth, India's World Test Championship aspirations remain alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

