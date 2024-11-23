Tilak Varma's Historic T20 Triumph: Record-Breaking Century Sets New Standards

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, Indian batsman Tilak Varma etched his name in the record books during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Meghalaya. Varma's explosive century made him the first cricketer, male or female, to achieve three successive T20 centuries. This unprecedented feat was accompanied by the highest individual score in the tournament's history, which dates back to its inception in 2007.

Tilak crafted a masterful innings, amassing 151 runs off just 67 deliveries. His innings featured an impressive 14 fours and 10 sixes, boasting a strike rate of 225.37. The 22-year-old came into the tournament with a rich vein of form, having scored two successive centuries against South Africa, including a 107* at Centurion and an unbeaten 120* at Johannesburg. His performance in that series earned him the coveted 'Player of the Series' title.

During the historic match, Tilak also became the first Indian male to score above 150 in T20 cricket, illustrating his exceptional talent. While Kiran Navgire holds the record for the highest score in women's T20 cricket, Tilak batted magnificently at number three, punishing pacer Dippu Sangma with 50 runs from 18 balls. The previous highest score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy belonged to Shreyas Iyer, who scored 147 for Mumbai in 2019. Varma's continued excellence is evident in his performance for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 1,156 runs in 38 matches since his debut season in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)