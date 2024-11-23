Chess Titans: Gukesh vs. Liren in Historic World Championship Duel

As the World Chess Championship approaches, all eyes are on India's D Gukesh, who is set to take on China's Ding Liren. Despite Liren's recent dip in form, Gukesh knows he must be at his best to challenge one of the world's top players.

This year's championship marks the historic moment when two Asian players will vie for the coveted title. Gukesh, driven by national pride, expresses confidence in his preparation and the ability to handle the pressure of the high-stakes event.

Both contenders recognize the importance of their match-up. Liren, reflecting on his past performances, is determined to regain his competitive edge. Meanwhile, Gukesh credits his coach and comprehensive training for his readiness and optimism heading into the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)