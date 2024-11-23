Left Menu

Chess Titans: Gukesh vs. Liren in Historic World Championship Duel

D Gukesh prepares to face Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship, aiming to maintain peak performance. Gukesh, driven by national pride and thorough preparation, faces Liren's formidable experience. Both players acknowledge the high stakes and challenges ahead, marking the first time two Asian players compete for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:02 IST
As the World Chess Championship approaches, all eyes are on India's D Gukesh, who is set to take on China's Ding Liren. Despite Liren's recent dip in form, Gukesh knows he must be at his best to challenge one of the world's top players.

This year's championship marks the historic moment when two Asian players will vie for the coveted title. Gukesh, driven by national pride, expresses confidence in his preparation and the ability to handle the pressure of the high-stakes event.

Both contenders recognize the importance of their match-up. Liren, reflecting on his past performances, is determined to regain his competitive edge. Meanwhile, Gukesh credits his coach and comprehensive training for his readiness and optimism heading into the championship.

