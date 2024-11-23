Brandon Paenga-Amosa to Start for Australia Against Scotland

Brandon Paenga-Amosa is poised to start at hooker for the Australian rugby team in their upcoming match against Scotland at Murrayfield, stepping in for Matt Faessler, who has been sidelined with a calf injury. Faessler had previously delivered a stellar performance against Wales, securing a hat-trick of tries.

In a strategic shift, Billy Pollard will replace Paenga-Amosa on the bench, potentially marking his fifth appearance in international rugby. This match signifies Paenga-Amosa's first international starting role since his 2021 outing against New Zealand.

Australia is set to conclude their 2024 season with a final test against Ireland in Dublin on November 30. The updated Australian lineup for the Scottish test includes key players such as Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, and Noah Lolesio, with Brandon Paenga-Amosa firmly positioned in the starting lineup.

