Left Menu

Brandon Paenga-Amosa to Start for Australia Against Scotland

Brandon Paenga-Amosa, set to start at hooker against Scotland after replacing the injured Matt Faessler, who shone with a hat-trick against Wales. This match at Murrayfield will mark his return to the starting lineup since 2021. Billy Pollard will be on the bench, potentially making his fifth international appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:06 IST
Brandon Paenga-Amosa to Start for Australia Against Scotland

Brandon Paenga-Amosa is poised to start at hooker for the Australian rugby team in their upcoming match against Scotland at Murrayfield, stepping in for Matt Faessler, who has been sidelined with a calf injury. Faessler had previously delivered a stellar performance against Wales, securing a hat-trick of tries.

In a strategic shift, Billy Pollard will replace Paenga-Amosa on the bench, potentially marking his fifth appearance in international rugby. This match signifies Paenga-Amosa's first international starting role since his 2021 outing against New Zealand.

Australia is set to conclude their 2024 season with a final test against Ireland in Dublin on November 30. The updated Australian lineup for the Scottish test includes key players such as Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, and Noah Lolesio, with Brandon Paenga-Amosa firmly positioned in the starting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024