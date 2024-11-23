Deepika: A Rising Star in Indian Women's Hockey

Indian women's hockey team coach Harendra Singh has set his sights on transforming Deepika, a promising striker, into an outstanding drag-flicker, advancing her capabilities beyond her current prowess on the field. Her remarkable performance as the top goal-scorer at the Asian Champions Trophy underscores her immense potential.

Despite normally being a role for defenders, Deepika's position as a striker hasn't deterred her from excelling, demonstrating exceptional skill in field goals. Singh's previous success with men's team player Harmanpreet Singh reinforces his confidence in developing Deepika into a world-class drag-flicker.

Harendra is also prioritizing the overall fitness of the team, seeing it as a crucial element in reaching the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The team has made strides in its attacking style and defensive techniques, starting a journey aimed at securing a direct berth at the Olympics through upcoming international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)