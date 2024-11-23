Deepika: A Rising Star in Indian Women's Hockey
Indian women's hockey coach Harendra Singh is focused on developing Deepika, a standout striker, into one of the world’s top drag-flickers while maintaining team fitness. Deepika's exceptional performance at the Asian Champions Trophy highlights her ability and potential. Harendra aims for success at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
- Country:
- India
Indian women's hockey team coach Harendra Singh has set his sights on transforming Deepika, a promising striker, into an outstanding drag-flicker, advancing her capabilities beyond her current prowess on the field. Her remarkable performance as the top goal-scorer at the Asian Champions Trophy underscores her immense potential.
Despite normally being a role for defenders, Deepika's position as a striker hasn't deterred her from excelling, demonstrating exceptional skill in field goals. Singh's previous success with men's team player Harmanpreet Singh reinforces his confidence in developing Deepika into a world-class drag-flicker.
Harendra is also prioritizing the overall fitness of the team, seeing it as a crucial element in reaching the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The team has made strides in its attacking style and defensive techniques, starting a journey aimed at securing a direct berth at the Olympics through upcoming international competitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Teams Prepare for Fierce Hockey Battles
P V Sindhu Eyes 2028 Olympics, Leaves Door Open for More Titles
Indian Women's Hockey Team Seeks Redemption in Asian Champions Trophy
Insect Infestation Prompts Schedule Change for Women's Asian Champions Trophy
Deepika Leads India to Thrilling Victory in Asian Champions Trophy