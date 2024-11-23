Left Menu

Deepika: A Rising Star in Indian Women's Hockey

Indian women's hockey coach Harendra Singh is focused on developing Deepika, a standout striker, into one of the world’s top drag-flickers while maintaining team fitness. Deepika's exceptional performance at the Asian Champions Trophy highlights her ability and potential. Harendra aims for success at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:29 IST
Deepika
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's hockey team coach Harendra Singh has set his sights on transforming Deepika, a promising striker, into an outstanding drag-flicker, advancing her capabilities beyond her current prowess on the field. Her remarkable performance as the top goal-scorer at the Asian Champions Trophy underscores her immense potential.

Despite normally being a role for defenders, Deepika's position as a striker hasn't deterred her from excelling, demonstrating exceptional skill in field goals. Singh's previous success with men's team player Harmanpreet Singh reinforces his confidence in developing Deepika into a world-class drag-flicker.

Harendra is also prioritizing the overall fitness of the team, seeing it as a crucial element in reaching the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The team has made strides in its attacking style and defensive techniques, starting a journey aimed at securing a direct berth at the Olympics through upcoming international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

