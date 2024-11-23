Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Innovative Training Sparks Cricketing Success

Yashasvi Jaiswal's innovative training regime, involving intense practice against short-pitched balls on inclined surfaces, contributed to his success in Australia's opening Test. Guided by Zubin Bharucha from Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal adapted to different playing conditions, showcasing a modern shift in cricket training techniques.

Updated: 23-11-2024 19:09 IST
In a remarkable display of innovative cricket training, Yashasvi Jaiswal's preparation ahead of the Australia tour has made headlines. His rigorous practice against short-pitched deliveries at Thane Stadium paid off handsomely, as evidenced by his unbeaten 90 in the opening Test.

Faced with a quick transition from Indian turners to Australia's bouncier pitches, Jaiswal's training involved 200 overs of throw-downs on a concrete slab, simulating the conditions found Down Under. This technique, developed under the guidance of Rajasthan Royals' cricket director Zubin Bharucha, highlighted a shift in cricket training methodologies.

Jaiswal's approach reflects a modern adaptation of age-old cricket strategies, akin to the legendary preparations of cricket greats like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. The use of lighter synthetic balls and inclined planes demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to the sport's evolving training techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

