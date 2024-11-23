Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Rising Star Who Has the Cricketing World at His Feet

Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive performance against Australia's cricket team and his partnership with KL Rahul led to India's significant lead. Legendary players like Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden praised Jaiswal's calmness and shot selection, indicating his potential to make a mark in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:49 IST
Emerging cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has garnered immense praise following his stellar performance against a formidable Australian bowling lineup. The 22-year-old left-hander, ending the day unbeaten at 90, partnered with KL Rahul to secure a formidable lead for India, frustrating a top-tier Australian attack.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar commended Jaiswal's mature and composed approach at the crease, highlighting his potential as a future star in the international arena. Known for his aggressive batting style, Jaiswal demonstrated restraint, using his shots effectively to counter the Australian bowlers.

Matthew Hayden, former Australian opener, also lauded Jaiswal's composure under pressure. Despite a challenging start, Jaiswal adapted seamlessly, showcasing character and intelligence in his gameplay—traits that define a promising career ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

