Yashasvi Jaiswal: Mastering the Bounce Game

Intense preparation and adaptability are leading young cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal to early success. His unbeaten 90 against Australia in the Test was no accident, stemming from unique pre-tour training against short-pitched balls at Thane Stadium.

Yashasvi had to adjust swiftly from India's turners to Australia's bouncing tracks. Innovative techniques involved facing 200 overs of high-speed throw-downs in a simulation environment—designed to mimic the skiddy bounce he would face abroad.

Under the guidance of Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha, Jaiswal's training methods reflected cricket's evolving nature. This rigorous preparation has roots in historical pre-tour practices but showcases modern adaptations necessary for international success.

