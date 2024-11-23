Left Menu

Jaiswal and Rahul Dominate Day 2 of Perth Test, India in Control

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald praises KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their impressive batting performance on Day 2 of the Perth Test. The duo's 172-run partnership left India leading 218 runs. McDonald noted the changed pitch conditions, impacting seam and swing. Jasprit Bumrah's side earlier bowled out Australia for 104.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, India's opening duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put their team in a dominant position, earning praise from Australia head coach Andrew McDonald.

After the second day's play, McDonald acknowledged the stellar performance of Rahul and Jaiswal, who together amassed a formidable 172-run partnership. At the close of Day 02, Rahul remained unbeaten on 62 and Jaiswal on 90, positioning India at 172/0 with a lead of 218 runs.

India, having been dismissed for 150 earlier, regained control by skittling out Australia for 104, thanks to a standout bowling performance led by Jasprit Bumrah. McDonald pointed out the pitch alterations, highlighting reduced seam and swing as contributors to the day's batting success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

