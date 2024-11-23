Jaiswal and Rahul Dominate Day 2 of Perth Test, India in Control

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth, India's opening duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put their team in a dominant position, earning praise from Australia head coach Andrew McDonald.

After the second day's play, McDonald acknowledged the stellar performance of Rahul and Jaiswal, who together amassed a formidable 172-run partnership. At the close of Day 02, Rahul remained unbeaten on 62 and Jaiswal on 90, positioning India at 172/0 with a lead of 218 runs.

India, having been dismissed for 150 earlier, regained control by skittling out Australia for 104, thanks to a standout bowling performance led by Jasprit Bumrah. McDonald pointed out the pitch alterations, highlighting reduced seam and swing as contributors to the day's batting success.

(With inputs from agencies.)