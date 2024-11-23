NorthEast United FC Clinches 2-1 Victory Against Punjab FC in Thrilling ISL Encounter

In a spectacular display of skill and tactical tenacity, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) overcame Punjab FC (PFC) with a 2-1 triumph at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The victory, marked by an impressive early onslaught, gave NEUFC crucial points in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25.

The Highlanders' aggressive start saw star player Alaaeddine Ajaraie deliver a precision cross, resulting in Guillermo Fernandez scoring the opening goal in the 15th minute. Shortly after, Buanthanglun Samte and Nestor Albiach collaborated to double NEUFC's lead, showcasing their attacking prowess.

Despite being a man down after Dinesh Singh's expulsion, NEUFC coach Juan Pedro Benali orchestrated a disciplined defensive strategy. Punjab FC's Ivan Novoselec managed a late goal, but NEUFC's resilient performance ensured their victory. Looking ahead, Punjab FC faces Mumbai City FC, while NEUFC will battle East Bengal FC next in their ISL campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)