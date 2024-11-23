Left Menu

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Perth: Gavaskar Lauds the Rising Star

Sunil Gavaskar praised Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal for his outstanding performance in the Perth Test against Australia. Jaiswal's 90-run unbeaten innings, alongside KL Rahul's strong contribution, put India in a commanding position. Gavaskar emphasized Jaiswal's hunger for runs and his ability to challenge top bowlers worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:39 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a thrilling display of cricket, former player Sunil Gavaskar showered accolades on India's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal for his stellar performance against Australia in Perth. The 22-year-old's unbeaten 90, paired with KL Rahul's innings, placed India in a dominant position in the Test.

Jaiswal's determined stint of 90 runs off 193 balls at a strike rate of 46.63 captivated cricket enthusiasts. Partnering with Rahul, who scored a steady 62 off 153 balls, the duo remained not out at the close of Day 2. Gavaskar, speaking on Star Sports, highlighted Jaiswal's exceptional talent and ambition.

Gavaskar noted Jaiswal's exceptional handling of fame and emphasized his relentless thirst for runs, citing past performances where he tallied over 700 runs in five Test matches against England, including two double-centuries. Gavaskar remarked on Jaiswal's confidence and knack for playing challenging shots, contributing to India's fightback after a rocky start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

