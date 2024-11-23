Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines in Perth: Gavaskar Lauds the Rising Star

In a thrilling display of cricket, former player Sunil Gavaskar showered accolades on India's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal for his stellar performance against Australia in Perth. The 22-year-old's unbeaten 90, paired with KL Rahul's innings, placed India in a dominant position in the Test.

Jaiswal's determined stint of 90 runs off 193 balls at a strike rate of 46.63 captivated cricket enthusiasts. Partnering with Rahul, who scored a steady 62 off 153 balls, the duo remained not out at the close of Day 2. Gavaskar, speaking on Star Sports, highlighted Jaiswal's exceptional talent and ambition.

Gavaskar noted Jaiswal's exceptional handling of fame and emphasized his relentless thirst for runs, citing past performances where he tallied over 700 runs in five Test matches against England, including two double-centuries. Gavaskar remarked on Jaiswal's confidence and knack for playing challenging shots, contributing to India's fightback after a rocky start.

