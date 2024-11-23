Gujarat Giants Edge Telugu Titans in Thriller

The Gujarat Giants clinched their third win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season, narrowly defeating the Telugu Titans 31-28 in a thrilling encounter at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Parteek Dahiya was the standout performer, achieving his second consecutive Super 10 and overcoming a formidable 15-point performance by Vijay Malik.

The game began with raiders on both sides scoring quickly, but the defensive units maintained a balanced scoreline. Parteek Dahiya initiated the action with the first do-or-die raid within six minutes, followed by another crucial raid that helped keep the Gujarat Giants ahead. Guman Singh bolstered the Giants' momentum further, as both he and Dahiya showcased their raiding skills, countering Malik's efforts to keep the Titans in contention.

Despite Malik's impressive two raid points and completion of a Super 10 in the first half, Ashish Narwal's super raid propelled the Titans into the lead, ending the half 17-15 in their favor. Yet, the Giants fought back, regaining the lead with Parteek Dahiya's two-point raid and an all-out on the Titans. In a bid to regain momentum, the Titans made a serious push, with Malik continuing his stellar form.

As the match approached its conclusion, the Giants slowed the pace, with Parteek Dahiya completing another Super 10 and Himanshu Singh executing a pivotal Super Tackle against Vijay Malik. The Telugu Titans tried to stage a comeback, narrowing the deficit, but Singh's crucial tackle in the dying moments confirmed a hard-fought victory for the Gujarat Giants. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)