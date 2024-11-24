Springboks Dominate Wales: A Rugby Showdown
South Africa achieved a decisive 45-12 win over Wales in their Autumn international match in Cardiff, marking Wales' 12th consecutive defeat and increasing the pressure on their coach. The match was largely dominated by the Springboks despite their inaccuracies and Wales' resilience.
The world champions showcased their talent with tries from Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Elrigh Louw, Aphelele Fassi, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Jordan Hendrikse, wrapping up their Autumn series with a perfect record. Conversely, Wales will need introspection ahead of the upcoming Six Nations, as indicated by their strenuous defense and numerous missed tackles. Their only points came from tries by Rio Dyer and James Botham.
