Springboks Dominate Wales: A Rugby Showdown

In a commanding display, South Africa scored seven tries to clinch a 45-12 victory over Wales during their Autumn international clash held in Cardiff on Saturday. The match marked a 12th straight defeat for Wales, heightening the pressure on their coach, Warren Gatland.

Despite the scoreline suggesting a competitive encounter, the Springboks' performance was dominant, showcasing their prowess even as their inaccuracies prevented a more overwhelming victory against their inexperienced opponents.

The world champions showcased their talent with tries from Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Elrigh Louw, Aphelele Fassi, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Jordan Hendrikse, wrapping up their Autumn series with a perfect record. Conversely, Wales will need introspection ahead of the upcoming Six Nations, as indicated by their strenuous defense and numerous missed tackles. Their only points came from tries by Rio Dyer and James Botham.

(With inputs from agencies.)