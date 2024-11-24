Left Menu

Italy Advances to Davis Cup Final with Dominant Performance

Italy defeated Australia 2-0 to secure a place in the Davis Cup final. Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini delivered victories against Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis, respectively. Italy will face the Netherlands, making their first final appearance.

In a commanding display of skill and tenacity, defending champions Italy secured their spot in the Davis Cup final with a decisive 2-0 victory over Australia. Jannik Sinner led the charge, defeating Alex de Minaur in straight sets, following Matteo Berrettini's earlier triumph against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

This year's semi-final mirrored last year's outcome as Italy, once again, showcased their prowess on the court. Sinner, currently ranked number one in the world, overcame De Minaur to push Italy into Sunday's final against the Netherlands, who have reached this stage for the very first time.

Berrettini faced a stern test, losing the first set in a tense tiebreak before rallying to win 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5. Meanwhile, Sinner's crucial breaks in each set proved instrumental in his 6-3 6-4 victory, ultimately sealing Italy's place in the coveted final match.

