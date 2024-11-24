All Blacks Scrape Past Italy in Challenging Autumn Test

New Zealand's All Blacks concluded their autumn series with a challenging 29-11 victory over a resilient Italy squad on Saturday. The win was less commanding than anticipated, following a disappointing defeat to France the previous weekend.

Italy unexpectedly took an early 6-3 lead, showcasing a strong start against the visiting team. However, New Zealand responded with tries from Cam Roigard and Will Jordan, both successfully converted by Beauden Barrett, allowing them to go into the halftime break with a 17-6 advantage.

In the second half, Italy continued to apply pressure, yet New Zealand's defense held strong. A try by Mark Tele'a extended the All Blacks' lead, despite a solid response from Italy's Tommaso Menoncello. A late try by Barrett sealed the All Blacks' hard-fought win.

(With inputs from agencies.)