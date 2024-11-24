Left Menu

India's Rising Chess Stars: A New Era of Dominance

Russian grandmaster Peter Svidler predicts a bright future for Indian chess players, foreseeing their regular contention in World Championships. He notes India's impressive young talent, like D. Gukesh, and acknowledges Viswanathan Anand's significant role in mentoring these players. Svidler also comments on Ding Liren's current form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:13 IST
Renowned Russian grandmaster Peter Svidler has voiced confidence in India's burgeoning chess talent, seeing a potential for two Indian competitors in future World Chess Championship matches. The rise of players like D. Gukesh, who will face reigning champion Ding Liren soon, underscores this optimism.

Svidler noted, "It wouldn't be a shock," highlighting the difficulty of competing at such a level but acknowledging India's consistent presence in the championship conversation. Players like Arjun Erigaisi and others could dominate for the next 10 to 15 years.

He cited Viswanathan Anand's crucial role in mentoring India's upcoming talent, contributing to their success. Svidler also remarked on Ding Liren's decrease in form since his peak years and emphasized India's promising future in team chess competitions.

