In an exciting week for sports fans, Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive Formula One world championship title in Las Vegas, finishing strong despite not claiming a podium finish. The 27-year-old Dutch driver continues to demonstrate dominance on the F1 circuit.

The soccer world was abuzz with news of Inter Miami's anticipated new hire—Javier Mascherano. The former FC Barcelona star is expected to bring fresh strategies alongside Miami's Lionel Messi, his old teammate and another Barcelona alumnus.

Triumphant moments also occurred off the field as the Orlando Pride claimed their first National Women's Soccer League Championship title, thanks to standout performances from Barbra Banda. Meanwhile, injuries plagued Tre Harris of Ole Miss and star players from the Philadelphia 76ers, changing team dynamics and future game strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)