Virat Kohli's Legacy: Century at the Optus Stadium
Virat Kohli hit his 30th Test century at the Optus Stadium, surpassing Sir Donald Bradman's record. This innings marked a major comeback for Kohli, ending his 15-innings century drought since July 2023. His feat places him among India's cricket legends, celebrated alongside wife Anushka Sharma.
Virat Kohli swapped fluency for grit to notch his 30th Test century at the Optus Stadium on Sunday, surpassing the great Sir Donald Bradman's record. The century was not just a milestone but an essential part of Kohli's illustrious career, now in its twilight.
Kohli's unbeaten hundred against Australia was his first since a 2023 Test match against the West Indies, ending a rare 15-innings dry spell. Having struggled on home pitches, Kohli found his form again at a favored venue, Perth, focusing on the team's success throughout.
In post-match reflections, Kohli acknowledged his wife Anushka Sharma's unwavering support during challenging times. Amid public adulation, Kohli's achievement solidifies his status among India's cricketing greats, a sentiment underscored by his emotional gestures to the applauding crowd.
