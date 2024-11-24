Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Legacy: Century at the Optus Stadium

Virat Kohli hit his 30th Test century at the Optus Stadium, surpassing Sir Donald Bradman's record. This innings marked a major comeback for Kohli, ending his 15-innings century drought since July 2023. His feat places him among India's cricket legends, celebrated alongside wife Anushka Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:25 IST
Virat Kohli's Legacy: Century at the Optus Stadium
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

Virat Kohli swapped fluency for grit to notch his 30th Test century at the Optus Stadium on Sunday, surpassing the great Sir Donald Bradman's record. The century was not just a milestone but an essential part of Kohli's illustrious career, now in its twilight.

Kohli's unbeaten hundred against Australia was his first since a 2023 Test match against the West Indies, ending a rare 15-innings dry spell. Having struggled on home pitches, Kohli found his form again at a favored venue, Perth, focusing on the team's success throughout.

In post-match reflections, Kohli acknowledged his wife Anushka Sharma's unwavering support during challenging times. Amid public adulation, Kohli's achievement solidifies his status among India's cricketing greats, a sentiment underscored by his emotional gestures to the applauding crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024