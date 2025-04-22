Anushka Sharma Champions Centrum Recharge: A Tasty Energizing Revolution

Centrum, a reputable name in multivitamin support, has announced the launch of 'Centrum Recharge', an innovative energy drink mix backed by brand ambassador, Anushka Sharma. The product promises to replenish essential vitamins and minerals lost during daily activities, supporting energy, immunity, and hydration.

Crafted with 13 essential vitamins and minerals like B Vitamins, Vitamin C, Magnesium, and Zinc, Centrum Recharge stands out in the crowded energy drink market, offering twice the vitamins and minerals of leading competitors. Notably, it contains no added sugars, making it a nutritious choice for health-conscious consumers.

The campaign, featuring relatable scenarios of energy dips, seeks to highlight Centrum Recharge's benefits in maintaining vitality and hydration. Accessible in sachet form for easy consumption, the product is tailored for today's active lifestyles and is now available in pharmacies and online platforms across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)