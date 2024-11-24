Las Vegas Grand Prix: A Formula One Spectacle in the Heart of Sin City

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has finally found its rhythm, according to Formula One drivers, after overcoming the challenges that plagued its inaugural event. The flashy night race along the illustrious Strip has become a much-anticipated highlight for both drivers and fans, eager to indulge in the vibrant atmosphere of Sin City.

Initially beset by local frustrations and criticism from drivers who felt the event was leaning too much on spectacle rather than sport, this year's edition saw fewer construction issues and electrifying fan turnout. Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive championship with a fifth-place finish, while George Russell savored his victory amidst the dazzling Bellagio Fountains and Nevada's illuminations.

Despite back-to-back scheduling with the Qatar Grand Prix creating logistical challenges, including late start times to appease European viewers, the general consensus among drivers was positive. Lewis Hamilton acknowledged the logistical hurdles but praised the event's execution and eagerly anticipated returning next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)